Mexico banking institution Banorte in talks with Citibanamex- Banorte CEO

A logo of Citibanamex is pictured in Mexico City, Mexico, February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

April 21 (Reuters) - Mexican banking institution Banorte (GFNORTEO.MX) is in talks with Citigroup Inc's (C.N) Mexican consumer banking business Citibanamex for the sale of its assets, Banorte chief executive Marcos Ramirez Miguel said Thursday.

Ramirez Miguel, in a call following the company's first quarter results, said that interested parties started the dialogue process with Citibanamex but are still gathering information about its operations in Mexico.

The process could last at least five months, Ramirez Miguel added.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Cassandra Garrison

