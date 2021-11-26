Money markets scale back ECB rate hike bets on coronavirus variant worries
LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone money markets on Friday scaled back bets on a rate hike from the European Central Bank next year as news of a new coronavirus variant spreading across South Africa cast a shadow over the short-term economic outlook.
Money market futures were pricing in roughly a 50% chance of 10 basis point rate hike from the ECB in December 2022, having fully priced in such a move earlier this week .
That move was reflected by a smiliar pull back in rate hike bets in the United States and Britain. read more
The latest COVID headlines news comes as Europe already battles a resurgent outbreak of the virus, triggering fresh restrictions in a numebr of countries.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.