Monte dei Paschi says ECB approved capital strengthening

A man walks in front of Monte Dei Paschi di Siena bank in downtown Milan July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Monday the European Central Bank had approved a proposed capital raising, ahead of the Sept. 15 shareholder meeting called to vote on the new share issue.

Monte dei Paschi, which is 64% owned by the state following a 2017 bailout, plans to raise up to 2.5 billion euros in a cash call by mid-November to send staff into early retirement, invest in technology and bolster its capital reserves.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.