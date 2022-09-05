1 minute read
Monte dei Paschi says ECB approved capital strengthening
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - State-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Monday the European Central Bank had approved a proposed capital raising, ahead of the Sept. 15 shareholder meeting called to vote on the new share issue.
Monte dei Paschi, which is 64% owned by the state following a 2017 bailout, plans to raise up to 2.5 billion euros in a cash call by mid-November to send staff into early retirement, invest in technology and bolster its capital reserves.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.