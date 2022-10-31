Monte dei Paschi's cash call 93% covered so far, shareholder take-up 74%















MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said on Monday shareholders including the Italian state had covered 74% of a capital increase that is intended to raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

That figure rises to 93% when taking into account accords that Monte dei Paschi has struck with other investors ready to mop up unsold shares.

Italy owns 64% of Monte dei Paschi following a 2017 bailout and it will contribute 1.6 billion euros to its seventh cash call in 14 years.

To meet European Union rules on state aid, the rest must come from private investors because the state is not allowed to up its stake. ($1 = 1.0117 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za Editing by Keith Weir











