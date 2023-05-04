More Credit Suisse bondholders join group appeal against FINMA decision

The logo of Credit Suisse is seen outside its office building in Hong Kong
The logo of Credit Suisse bank is seen outside its office building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

May 4 (Reuters) - More plaintiffs joined a group appeal against Swiss regulator FINMA over a 16 billion Swiss franc ($18.09 billion) writedown of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, the law firm representing the group said on Thursday.

Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan now represents over 1,000 bondholders that hold approximately a third of the total notional value of the Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, it said in a statement.

This follows the first claim filed by the firm last month, which it said was the first step in a battle to seek redress for clients whose assets it said had been expropriated during Credit Suisse's takeover by bigger rival UBS.

($1 = 0.8847 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

