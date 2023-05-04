More Credit Suisse bondholders join group appeal against FINMA decision















May 4 (Reuters) - More plaintiffs joined a group appeal against Swiss regulator FINMA over a 16 billion Swiss franc ($18.09 billion) writedown of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, the law firm representing the group said on Thursday.

Law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan now represents over 1,000 bondholders that hold approximately a third of the total notional value of the Credit Suisse AT1 bonds, it said in a statement.

This follows the first claim filed by the firm last month, which it said was the first step in a battle to seek redress for clients whose assets it said had been expropriated during Credit Suisse's takeover by bigger rival UBS.

($1 = 0.8847 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams











