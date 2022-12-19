Morgan Stanley appoints two co-heads of Italian investment banking operations















MILAN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has named Emilio Greco and Nicola Savoini as co-heads of its Italian investment banking operations, it said on Monday.

Greco joined the bank last year, after 20 years spent in the investment banking sector, working with major Italian financial institutions.

Savoini has been with Morgan Stanley for the past 17 years. After a stint at the Global Power and Utilities group in London, he returned to the Milan investment banking team in 2015 and was promoted to managing director the following year.

Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.