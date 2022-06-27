Morgan Stanley, Bank of America raise dividends, JPMorgan keeps flat

A person walks past a Bank of America sign in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BANGALORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) said on Monday they are hiking their dividends, while JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N) will keep theirs flat, after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following their annual stress tests last week.

The central bank said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. read more

Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.