Morgan Stanley, Bank of America raise dividends, JPMorgan keeps flat
BANGALORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N) said on Monday they are hiking their dividends, while JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N) will keep theirs flat, after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following their annual stress tests last week.
The central bank said on Thursday the country's largest lenders could easily weather a severe economic downturn, paving the way for them to redistribute excess capital to shareholders. read more
