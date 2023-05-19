Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman expects succession to occur within the next 12 months















NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) CEO James Gorman told shareholders Friday that the company will likely appoint its next CEO in the next 12 months.

Gorman, 64, said the board has identified three strong candidates to succeed him and that he will become executive chairman once a new CEO is chosen.

Morgan Stanley co-presidents Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein, Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Pruzan, and head of investment management Dan Simkowitz are widely seen as contenders for the top job.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.