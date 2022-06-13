Morgan Stanley CEO says 50-50 chance U.S. economy enters recession

James P. Gorman, chairman & CEO of Morgan Stanley, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said on Monday that he thinks there is a roughly 50% chance that the U.S. economy will enter a recession, speaking at a conference hosted by his firm.

He said no one "can accurately predict where inflation will be a year from now." However, if the U.S. were to fall into a recession, he said, it is unlikely to be "deep or long."

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and Sinead Cruise; editing by Jonathan Oatis

