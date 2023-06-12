Morgan Stanley CEO sees deals in asset management















NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) CEO James Gorman said the bank could look for more deals in asset management.

"I could see us doing deals in asset management and being quite geographically agnostic", he said during an investment conference in New York.

Gorman said the succession process is ongoing, referring to the three internal candidates, and that the specific business areas each candidate runs should not be seen as defining the choice.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer











