Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has cut about 2% of its workforce on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the company's plans.

The bank is making modest job cuts worldwide, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said last week.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.