Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Bank of America hike shareholder payouts

A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley(MS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co(JPM.N) and Bank of America Corp.(BAC.N) said on Monday they were hiking their capital payouts after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave them a clean bill of health following their annual "stress tests" last week.

Morgan Stanley said it was doubling its quarterly dividend to 70 cents per share and increasing its share buy-back to $12 billion through June 30, 2022.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said it intends to increase its quarterly dividend to $1 per share, up from 90 cents per share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Bank of America said it planned a 17% increase in its dividend.

Large banks no longer face pandemic-era restrictions on how much they can spend buying back stock and paying dividends, the Fed said on Thursday after finding the firms would remain well capitalized in its latest stress tests.

The central bank said the test found 23 of the largest firms would suffer a combined $474 billion in losses under a hypothetical severe downturn, but would still have more than twice as much capital required under Fed rules.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

