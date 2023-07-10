Morgan Stanley hires JPMorgan North America M&A head-sources

The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

July 10 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has hired senior investment banker Marco Caggiano from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), where he led the bank's North America mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Caggiano, a veteran investment banker who spent 23 years with JPMorgan, will join Morgan Stanley as vice chairman of M&A, the sources said.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Caggiano had worked on several high-profile situations, including advising Twitter Inc on its $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, Take Two on its $12.7 billion acquisition of mobile video game maker Zynga, and toy maker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) on its board fight with hedge fund Alta Fox.

Caggiano trained as a lawyer and worked at Paul Hastings before he joined JPMorgan. He was co-head of North America M&A before Chris Roop, his other co-head, exited JPMorgan last year to join Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N).

Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Rhode Island and Anirban Sen in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis

