Morgan Stanley to cut 3,000 jobs in second quarter - source

Morgan Stanley's New York headquarters are seen at the corner of 48th Street and Broadway in New York
Morgan Stanley's New York headquarters are seen at the corner of 48th Street and Broadway in New York May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/File Photo

May 1 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is planning to eliminate about 3,000 jobs in the second quarter in a fresh round of job cuts, a source told Reuters on Monday.

This is the second layoff at the Wall Street firm in six months and follows another quarter of dismal M&A activity that saw fees in the investment banking unit descent.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

