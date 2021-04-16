Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Morgan Stanley profit more than doubles on dealmaking, trading boom

Reuters
1 minute read

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) reported a 150% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, as a global dealmaking boom boosted investment banking and heightened trading activity lifted its institutional securities division.

The Wall Street powerhouse said net income applicable to shareholders rose to $3.98 billion, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.59 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year ago.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.70 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Finance

