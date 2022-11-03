Morgan Stanley says it is engaged with UK regulator on anti-competition probe

The logo for Morgan Stanley is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it is engaging with the UK Competition and Markets Authority's probe into suspected anti-competitive practices in financial services.

Regulators are looking into "the firm's activities concerning certain liquid fixed income products between 2009 and 2012," it said in a quarterly filing.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar Editing by Chris Reese

