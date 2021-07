The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York, U.S. April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

July 8 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) said on Thursday personal data of some of its corporate clients was stolen due to a data breach involving a third-party vendor.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.