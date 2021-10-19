Skip to main content

Finance

Morrisons shareholders back CD&R's $10 bln takeover

1 minute read

A customer carries a shopping bag outside a Morrisons supermarket in New Brighton, Britain, July 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Shareholders in British supermarket group Morrisons (MRW.L) on Tuesday approved a 7 billion pound ($9.7 billion) agreed takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R).

Morrisons said the requisite majorities of shareholders backed the deal at the meeting held both physically at its Bradford, northern England, headquarters and virtually.

CD&R, which has former Tesco (TSCO.L) boss Terry Leahy as a senior adviser, won an auction for Morrisons on Oct. 2, bidding a penny a share more than a consortium led by Softbank (9434.T) owned Fortress Investment Group. read more

CD&R's winning bid of 287 pence a share represented a hefty 61% premium on Morrisons' share price before takeover interest publicly emerged in mid-June.

The deal is now expected to complete on Oct. 27.

"We are very pleased to have received the approval of shareholders and are excited at the opportunity that lies ahead," said Leahy.

($1 = 0.7245 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 3:11 PM UTC

KKR buys Kobalt Capital's music rights portfolio for $1.1 bln

Private equity giant KKR & Co and former Goldman Sachs partner Stephen Hendel's family office have bought Kobalt Capital's music rights portfolio for about $1.1 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Finance
China Evergrande shelves stake sale, Kaisa clattered by downgrade
Finance
Explainer: Is China finally ready to roll out a property tax?
Finance
Bank of France head does not expect Evergrande contagion
Finance
SoftBank, Amazon, Accel invest $108 mln in banking platform Pismo