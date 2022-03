Moscow Exchange won't charge 12% commission on FX buying by importers

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's largest bourse, Moscow Exchange, said on Friday Russian companies with direct access to trading will need to pay a 12% commission if they want to buy foreign currency, while freeing importing companies from paying the levy.

In a move to try to stabilise wildly fluctuating markets hit by Western sanctions, Russia earlier this week imposed a 30% commission on foreign exchange purchases by individuals via brokers but later lowered it to 12%.

Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely

