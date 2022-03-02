1 minute read
Moscow Exchange won't resume stock trading on Thursday - c.bank
MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Trading on Moscow Exchange's (MOEX.MM) stock section will remain largely closed on Thursday although a limited range of operations will be available, the central bank said in a statement.
The central bank said it would make a statement about future operations on the exchange before 0600 GMT on Friday.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries
