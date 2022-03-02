Moscow Exchange won't resume stock trading on Thursday - c.bank

Moscow Exchange's logo is displayed outside its office in the capital Moscow, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Trading on Moscow Exchange's (MOEX.MM) stock section will remain largely closed on Thursday although a limited range of operations will be available, the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank said it would make a statement about future operations on the exchange before 0600 GMT on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.