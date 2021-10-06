Skip to main content

MOVES Citi promotes Jiang and Li to Asia industrials banking co-heads - memo

1 minute read

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has appointed David Jiang and Lei Li as co-head of industrials investment banking for Asia, according to a company memo seen by Reuters.

Jiang has been with Citi for three years while Li has worked at the bank since 2014, the memo said.

The Hong Kong-based duo replace David Biller, who was recently appointed to be the Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory co-head of industrials for Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Japan for the global bank.

As part of the changes, Li will eventually move out of her role as head of China mergers and acquisitions (M&A), the memo added.

A Citi spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Rashmi Aich

