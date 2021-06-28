Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

MOVES Citi shakes up leadership ranks for UK and Ireland deal-making - memo

2 minute read

The Citigroup Inc (Citi) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup (C.N) has named new co-heads of its banking, capital markets and advisory franchise for the UK and Ireland as part of a leadership shake-up to expand its client network in Europe's biggest M&A market, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

James Fleming and Jan Skarbek will share the leadership of the BCMA business for the region, working closely with Andrew Seaton who has been named chairman of the same franchise after leading Citi's corporate broking team over the past ten years.

"The UK & Ireland represents a globally attractive venue for international businesses to access deep pools of capital and financial services," said Nacho Orrantia-Gutierrez, Citi's head of EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory, who signed the memo.

Fleming, a seasoned banker who has mostly focused on equity capital markets (ECM), will retain his current responsibilities as co-head of global ECM.

The Wall Street bank also named Andrew Truscott as sole head of UK investment banking while Peter Brown will take the reins of the bank's UK corporate broking business, supporting Mark Tweedie and Louise O'Mara who are in charge of Citi's corporate banking business in the UK and Ireland, respectively.

Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 8:03 AM UTCMacron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push

President Emmanuel Macron will declare that Paris is back on the map of global finance on Tuesday when he inaugurates JPMorgan's new trading hub in the French capital which he hopes will attract more bankers leaving post-Brexit Britain.

FinanceBritain bans Binance's UK ops in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
FinanceRegulators could mandate standards for company climate disclosures
FinanceMexican billionaire Salinas says his banking business may embrace bitcoin
FinanceHSBC commits $5 bln in corporate lending to help UAE growth