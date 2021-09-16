MOVES Credit Suisse taps new Israeli market head following departures

A Credit Suisse sign is seen on the exterior of their Americas headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

ZURICH, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has appointed Andreea Grob as its new market head in Israel following the departures of two top managers in the country, the bank told employees in an internal memo.

A spokesperson confirmed the management changes on Thursday.

"Credit Suisse remains fully committed to Israel as a key market and will continue to invest in and build out our Israeli franchise," a spokesperson said.

Grob will assume the new role in addition to her current positions. She is deputy chair of the bank's business serving strategic clients, which includes entrepreneurs and ultra-wealthy individuals. She also has a leading role within emerging markets in Europe.

Her appointment follows the departures of Hila Goldenberg, chief executive of Credit Suisse in Israel, and Ido Ben Haim, the former market head for Israel, according to the internal memo.

Goldenberg, who joined Credit Suisse in 2017, was appointed CEO of its Israeli entity last year.

A successor to Goldenberg has not yet been named.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.