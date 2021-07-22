MOVES JPMorgan Chase names Citi's Hassan as chief marketing officer

Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
JPMorgan Chase names Citi's Hassan as chief marketing officer

A JPMorgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has hired consumer industry veteran Carla Hassan as its chief marketing officer (CMO), according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Hassan will start with the bank in early October, after a three-year stint with rival Wall Street firm Citigroup Inc (C.N). She became Citi's first global CMO in September last year and helped with new product launches like the Citi Custom Cash Card, the memo said.

The new marketing head has also held executive roles at Kellogg Co (K.N) and PepsiCo (PEP.O), according to her LinkedIn profile.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath

