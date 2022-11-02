MPS set to raise further 112 mln euros from leftover cash call rights















MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) is set to raise another 112 million euros from investors who bought rights to subscribe to the bank's 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) capital increase left behind by its shareholders, Reuters calculations on Refinitiv data showed.

The subscription rights which Monte dei Paschi's shareholders have chosen not exercise during the cash call's offering period have been auctioned on the Milan bourse on Tuesday and Wednesday. ($1 = 1.0115 euros)

Reporting by Andrea Mandala; editing by Valentina Za











