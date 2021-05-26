Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
BusinessMSCI emerging market currency index hits fresh record high

The MSCI logo is seen in this June 20, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

MSCI's emerging market currency index (.MIEM00000CUS) pushed to a fresh record high on Wednesday aided by the dollar languishing near five-month lows as Fed officials reiterated they will not change monetary policy any time soon.

The developing markets currency benchmark scaled 1746.51, rising above peaks reached earlier this month. The index is dominated by Asian currencies such as China's yuan , which rose to a near three-year high, as the central bank guided the currency higher.

