MTN cuts debt with early settlement of $300 mln in euro bonds

A shopper walks past an MTN shop at a mall in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group (MTNJ.J) has reduced its debt further through early settlement of $300 million in euro bonds with a 2024 maturity date, it said on Monday, as part of efforts to deleverage non-rand debt faster.

"This brings MTN's dollar-denominated debt down to 35% of total holding company debt on a H1 2022 pro forma basis," the company said.

MTN Group finance chief Tsholofelo Molefe said the settlement would be funded from available cash balances.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by David Goodman

