Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Munich Re Q2 profit up around 90%, beating expectations

2 minute read

The logo of reinsurance company Munich Re Group is seen next to the entrance of their headquarters as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

  • Expenses for natural catastrophes lower than average
  • Confirms profit target

FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - Munich Re's(MUVGn.DE) net profit in the second quarter rose around 90% from a year earlier, beating expectations and giving it confidence of meeting its 2021 profit target.

The German reinsurer said in an unscheduled announcement that expenses for major losses were below average in the period, due to relatively low losses from natural catastrophes.

Preliminary net profit rose to around 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), the company said. That is up from 579 million euros last year when it was hit by heavy losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is also higher than the 808 million euros expected by analysts.

Munich Re said that it was "well on track" to meet its annual profit target of 2.8 billion euros.

The company didn't make any reference to damage from last week's severe floods in western Europe, expected to cost the industry billions.

Complete figures for the quarter are scheduled to be published on Aug. 10.

($1 = 0.8498 euros)

($1 = 0.8493 euros)

Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 2:13 PM UTCNasdaq partners with major banks to spin out trading platform for pre-IPO stocks

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) on Tuesday partnered with big U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, to separate its platform that allows people to trade in shares of private companies, which have seen strong interest from investors seeking lofty returns on investments.

FinanceUBS profit leaps 63% in Q2 amid wealth management boom
FinanceEuro zone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3
FinanceEXCLUSIVE How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup
FinanceApollo may join Fortress for Morrisons bid, won't go solo