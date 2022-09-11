Munich Re says reinsurance rates likely to rise

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of reinsurance company Munich Re Group is seen next to the entrance of their headquarters as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich, Germany, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) said reinsurance rates were set to rise across the industry, caused by inflation, higher interest rates and a decline in capital to underpin underwriting activity.

In a statement on Sunday, the German group said reinsurance capacity, or the industry's financial ability to take on risks, was on the decline while demand for contracts was growing, causing rates to trend higher.

"Reinsurance capacity declines as demand grows – further hardening of the market (is) apparent," it said.

It added it was firmly on track to meet its 2025 strategy targets.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Alexander Huebner;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

