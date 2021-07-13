Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Nasdaq short interest rose 0.84% in late June

1 minute read

A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., October 24, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - Short interest on the Nasdaq rose 0.84% in late June, the exchange said on Friday.

As of June. 30, short interest rose to about 10.99 billion shares, compared with 10.90 billion shares as of June 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.

Reporting By Sinéad Carew

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 3:28 PM UTCGoldman Sachs rides global dealmaking boom to smash profit estimates

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on Tuesday blew past analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit as record global dealmaking activity helped Wall Street's biggest investment bank offset a slowdown in trading.

FinanceJPMorgan profit soars in pandemic recovery but questions linger on lending outlook
FinanceEXCLUSIVE U.S. SEC focuses on bank fee conflicts as it steps-up SPAC inquiry -sources
FinanceBoE's Bailey sees deadlock with EU on City of London access
FinanceInvestors rush to tech, off reflation train - BofA survey