Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Nasdaq partners with major banks to spin out trading platform for pre-IPO stocks

2 minute read
1/2

The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 20 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) said on Tuesday it had partnered with major U.S. banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), to spin out its platform that allows investors to trade in stocks of private companies.

As part of the deal, Nasdaq Private Market will become a standalone, independent company that will receive investments from SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O), Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

Financial terms of the venture were not disclosed.

The marketplace can be used by private companies, brokers and investors to access, connect, manage and execute their stock transactions, Nasdaq said.

It added that the platform will manage private company stock transactions such as tender offers, auctions and investor block trades, among others.

The Nasdaq Private Market, which was established in 2014, will retain its core operating teams, the company said, and will maintain its presence in New York and San Francisco.

Reporting by Sohini Podder; Editing by Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 7:52 AM UTCUBS profit leaps 63% in Q2 amid wealth management boom

UBS (UBSG.S) on Tuesday posted a 63% jump in second-quarter net profit, easily beating expectations as buoyant markets continued to help the world's largest wealth manager generate higher earnings from managing money for the rich.

FinanceUBS CEO sees clients "more optimistic than ever"
FinanceEXCLUSIVE How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup
FinanceEuro zone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3
FinanceApollo may join Fortress for Morrisons bid, won't go solo