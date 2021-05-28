Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
National Bank of Canada beats profit estimates

The National Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter profit on Friday, driven by strength in its financial markets and wealth management units and a fall in funds set aside to cover potential loan losses.

Net income excluding one-off items rose to C$801 million ($662.31 million), or C$2.25 a share, in the three months through April, compared with C$379 million, or C$1.01 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a figure of C$2 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2094 Canadian dollars)

