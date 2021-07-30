NatWest restores investor payouts as profits bounce back

People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank in Wimbledon, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - NatWest (NWG.L) restored dividends and announced a share buyback on Friday, rounding out a week of vastly improved earnings for British banks as the pandemic-battered economy reopens.

The state-backed bank posted pre-tax profit of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.48 billion) for the six months to June, well above an average of analyst forecasts of 1.8 billion pounds. The bank had slumped to a half-year loss of 770 million pounds the prior year.

NatWest announced an interim dividend of 3 pence per share and a share buyback of 750 million pounds, returning over 1.1 billion pounds in total to shareholders.

($1 = 0.7176 pounds)

