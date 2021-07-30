Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NatWest restores investor payouts as profits bounce back

People maintain social distance while they queue outside a Natwest bank in Wimbledon, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - NatWest (NWG.L) restored dividends and announced a share buyback on Friday, rounding out a week of vastly improved earnings for British banks as the pandemic-battered economy reopens.

The state-backed bank posted pre-tax profit of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.48 billion) for the six months to June, well above an average of analyst forecasts of 1.8 billion pounds. The bank had slumped to a half-year loss of 770 million pounds the prior year.

NatWest announced an interim dividend of 3 pence per share and a share buyback of 750 million pounds, returning over 1.1 billion pounds in total to shareholders.

($1 = 0.7176 pounds)

Reporting by Iain Withers and Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong

