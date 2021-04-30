Skip to main content

FinanceNew Credit Suisse chairman eyes risk and culture, strategic options

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) incoming Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio intends to take a look at the bank's risk management and culture following recent crises, as well as reviewing strategic options for the bank, he told shareholders upon his election on Friday.

Shareholders elected the former Lloyds (LLOY.L) CEO with 96.45% approval during a time at which the bank has been roiled by billions in losses.

"It takes years to build a reputation while it can be seriously affected literally overnight," he told shareholders in a webcast speech. "Over three and a half decades, I have personally worked at and led several banks in different countries and have lived through many crises. What has happened with Credit Suisse over the last eight weeks, with the US-based hedge fund and the supply chain finance funds matters, certainly goes beyond that."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · April 29, 2021 · 10:19 PM UTCClass of COVID-19: Next generation of bankers fear for future

It wasn't the introduction to high finance that Adi Patel had once anticipated.

FinanceStanChart to cut branch network in half, quarterly profit beats expectations
FinanceBiden leaves his mark on markets in first 100 days
FinanceCDP consortium's bid for Atlantia's unit includes 180 mln euro fee - sources
FinanceNew Credit Suisse chairman eyes risk and culture, strategic options