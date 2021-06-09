Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

New Reddit darling Clover Health jumps 13%

1 minute read

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV.O) jumped 13.3% in early deals on Wednesday, a day after small-time traders on online discussion forums sent its stock zooming 86% to a record high.

Medicare-backed insurance seller Clover Health, among the most shorted stocks across U.S. exchanges, has emerged as the new favorite of individual traders who had previously hyped shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) and GameStop Corp (GME.N) in forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets.

Clover Health was one of the most heavily traded stocks before the bell after logging its highest trading volume on U.S. exchanges on Tuesday.

Shares of video game retailer GameStop were up 2.3%, while AMC and U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd fell 4.1% and 1.0%, respectively.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · June 8, 2021 · 1:44 PM UTCLME to reopen iconic trading floor, but says electronic trading is future

The London Metal Exchange has abandoned proposals to close its open outcry trading floor, the last such venue in Europe, it said on Tuesday, but added it believes electronic trading is the future.

FinanceBank of England launches climate stress test for banks and insurers
Finance'Zombie' companies likely to keep commercial insurance rates rising -Swiss RE
FinanceNew Reddit darling Clover Health jumps 13%
FinanceRussia's high inflation shifts expectations for bigger rate hike on Friday