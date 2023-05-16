New York Community Bancorp announces secondary share offering by FDIC

Signs explaining Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and other banking policies are shown on the counter of a bank in Westminster
Signs explaining Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and other banking policies are shown on the counter of a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

May 16 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB.N) said on Tuesday the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is selling the bank's shares owned by the regulator following the Signature Bank deal.

A unit of New York Community Bancorp in March entered an agreement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank which was shuttered days earlier.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

