New York Community Bancorp announces secondary share offering by FDIC















May 16 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB.N) said on Tuesday the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is selling the bank's shares owned by the regulator following the Signature Bank deal.

A unit of New York Community Bancorp in March entered an agreement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from New York-based Signature Bank which was shuttered days earlier.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru











