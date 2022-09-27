1 minute read
Nexi to generate 2.8 bln euros for M&A, buyback in 2023-25
MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Nexi (NEXII.MI) said on Tuesday it estimated an excess cash generation of around 2.8 billion euros ($2.70 billion) in 2023-2025 which can be used to pursue M&A opportunities or to return capital to shareholders via buyback and dividends.
Under a new strategic plan, the Italian payments group sees a compound average growth rate of around 20% in 2021-2025 for its normalized earnings per share (EPS), it said in a statement.
