No more "Deutsche Boerse, who?": CEO receiving M&A pitches















FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is getting calls for pitches for M&A deals and would consider a deal with a European exchange, though such a tie-up isn't a major focus, Chief Executive Officer Theodor Weimer said on Thursday.

Acquisitions have played a major role in the company's strategy, which is currently under review for an update.

Weimer, speaking to journalists, said that a few years ago, the response he got when reaching out on possible deals was "Deutsche Boerse, who?" but today the company is on the receiving end of such calls.

Weimer, asked about whether he would consider European exchange mergers, said he would if there were an opportunity but cash markets have not been a major focus.

Any big deal would need to be "synergy-rich", he said, and the focus was now more on "value" rather than the growth of previous years.

Deutsche Boerse plans to update investors on its strategy in June.

Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More











