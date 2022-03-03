No restrictions on paying debts to non-residents in FX, says Russian c.bank

Russian Rouble coins are seen in front of displayed U.S. Dollar banknote in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - No restrictions stopping people from paying debts in foreign currency to a foreign company or bank have been introduced, Russia's central bank said in a question and answer page on its website, last updated on Thursday.

Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Toby Chopra

