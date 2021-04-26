Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) said on Monday it will appoint Christopher Willcox as Co-CEO of the group's holding company for Americas as Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank aims to beef up its U.S. management.

Willcox, former CEO of JP Morgan Asset Management, will work with Yo Akatsuka, who will remain as CEO of Nomura Holding America Inc. His appointment is effective May 3.

