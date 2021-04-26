Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceNomura appoints ex-JP Morgan banker as Co-CEO of Americas holding firm

Reuters
1 minute read

Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) said on Monday it will appoint Christopher Willcox as Co-CEO of the group's holding company for Americas as Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank aims to beef up its U.S. management.

Willcox, former CEO of JP Morgan Asset Management, will work with Yo Akatsuka, who will remain as CEO of Nomura Holding America Inc. His appointment is effective May 3.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 11:08 AM UTCAnalysis: As small-cap stocks lag, Wall Street worries about broad slowdown

An historic rally in share prices for smaller U.S. companies has slowed sharply in April after six months of strong gains, leading many investors to worry that the stock market as a whole may have already priced in a strong rebound from the pandemic.

FinanceTo 'e' or not to 'e'? Call us Abrdn, says UK asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen
FinanceFor China's property developers, Hong Kong is becoming Shenzhen's backyard
FinanceAs Bank of Canada turns hawkish, investors retool for higher rates outlook
FinanceEXCLUSIVE Qatar Petroleum plans debut dollar public bond sale - sources