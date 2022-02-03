Nordea targets return on equity above 13% in 2025

The Nordea Bank AB logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

HELSINKI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nordea Bank (NDAFI.HE) unveiled more ambitious profitability targets on Thursday after the Nordic region's biggest lender reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.

The Helsinki-based bank is now aiming for a return on equity (RoE) above 13% for 2025 and has raised its 2022 target to above 11% from 10% as it benefits from a continued boom in mortgage lending and growing assets under management.

"I'm happy that we have surpassed our 2022 financial targets one year ahead of schedule and that all of our business areas have met their respective targets," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Our mortgage lending grew by 6%, SME (small and medium enterprise) lending by 6% and assets under management... by 17%, reaching all-time-high levels."

Nordea is playing catch-up with Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) on its profitability targets, the Swedish bank reported a RoE of 11.5% in October for the first three quarters of 2021 and a RoE of 12.4% for the third quarter.

Danish peer Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) has a RoE target of 8.5-9% for 2023. read more

Nordea's fourth-quarter net profit rose to 1.02 billion euros ($1.15 billion) from 725 million a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 949.1 million seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Nordea's board proposed a dividend of about 0.69 euros per share for 2021, up 77% from 0.39 euros per share for 2020, the company said.

($1=0.8851 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Shailesh Kuber and Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.