Norway wealth fund earns $177 bln in 2021

A general view of the Norwegian central bank, where Norway's sovereign wealth fund is situated, in Oslo, Norway, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche/File Photo

OSLO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, earned a return on investment of 1.58 trillion Norwegian crowns ($177 billion) last year, with the biggest boost coming from technology stocks, it said on Thursday.

The $1.3 trillion fund's return on investment stood at 14.5% for the year, which was 0.74 percentage point higher than the return on the fund's benchmark index.

"The good results are mainly due to very strong developments in the equity market throughout the year," Chief Executive Nicolai Tangen said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"There was good return in all sectors, but the investments in technology and financials performed particularly well," he said.

Tech stocks made a return of 30.2% while the fund added.

Founded in 1996, the fund invests revenue from Norway's oil and gas sector and holds stakes in some 9,100 companies globally, owning 1.4% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds, unlisted real estate and renewable energy infrastructure.

The return of 1.58 trillion crowns was the second highest in the fund's history, exceeded only by the 1.69 trillion crowns earned in 2019.

($1 = 8.9498 Norwegian crowns)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.