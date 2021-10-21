Skip to main content

Finance

Norway's DNB announces dividend after posting record Q3 earnings

By and
2 minute read

A view of Norwegian bank DNB's offices in Riga, Latvia, November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

  • Net profit NOK 6.88 bln vs forecast NOK 5.76 bln
  • Best Q3 earnings ever posted by bank
  • Pays NOK 9 dividend for 2020, maximum allowed

OSLO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norway's largest bank DNB (DNB.OL) reported its best ever third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the country ended pandemic restrictions, and announced it would now make a dividend payment for 2020, sending its shares higher.

DNB's net profit rose to 6.88 billion crowns ($826.88 million) for July-September from 5.55 billion crowns a year earlier, beating an average forecast of 5.76 billion crowns in a poll of analysts compiled by the firm.

The Nordic country dropped all domestic pandemic restrictions on Sept. 25. Some 86% of adults were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Shares in DNB were up 1.9% at 0708 GMT, outperforming a flat Oslo benchmark index (.OSEBX).

"All important indicators are pointing in the right direction. Norway has reopened, and the level of activity in the economy is now higher than it was before the shutdowns," Chief Executive Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

"We are seeing a strong development in all areas of DNB."

Fellow Nordic banks Nordea (NDAFI.HE) and Swedbank (SWEDa.ST) also posted rising third-quarter profit on Thursday partly due to economies reopening. read more

Following the record results, DNB will now pay a dividend of 9 crowns per share to its owners based on last year's earnings.

Norwegian regulators had proscribed bank dividends due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but those restrictions have since been lifted.

The dividend payment is the maximum the bank's owners permitted the board to pay out earlier this year.

($1 = 8.3204 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Victoria Klesty; Editing by Edmund Blair and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · October 20, 2021 · 8:44 PM UTC

Boston Fed will not release documents on its former president's trades

The Boston Federal Reserve will not release documents that could show whether its former president vetted a series of personal investments last year with its ethics officer, a spokesman for the regional Fed bank said, a key point in an ongoing ethics controversy at the U.S. central bank.

Finance
China Evergrande says $2.6 bln stake sale of property services unit falls through
Finance
Spies and lies: regulators round on Credit Suisse
Finance
Lawmakers probe timeline of NatWest money laundering investigation
Finance
Norway's DNB announces dividend after posting record Q3 earnings