NY Fed's Williams says inflation increases becoming broader based

John Williams, chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks at an event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Inflation in the United States is becoming more broad based and expectations for future price increases are rising, a trend policymakers will be watching closely, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday.

"We definitely have seen a pickup in underlying inflation in the U.S. that we'll be studying carefully," Williams said during a virtual panel. A rise in short-run and long-run inflation expectations are a positive development, but officials would not want long-run inflation expectations to move up significantly more, Williams said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.