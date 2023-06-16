Odey Asset Management suspends further funds after investor flight- website















LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management has suspended further funds after increased investor redemptions, letters posted on the fund's website showed.

The hedge fund, once run by the founder Crispin Odey, has grappled with investor flight after the well known hedge fund manager became the focus of sexual misconduct allegations in media reports last week.

The firm suspended trading in the Odey Special Situations and LF Odey Portfolio funds, after investors sought redemptions, letters dated June 15 and on the firm's website said.

Bloomberg first reported the news. A spokesperson for OAM did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; edited by Dhara Ranasinghe











