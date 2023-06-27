Odey Asset Management in talks to move four funds to SW Mitchell Capital - letter

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Odey Asset Management (OAM) said it had entered "advanced talks" to move Oliver Kelton and the funds he previously managed at OAM to the equities investment firm, SW Mitchell Capital, according to an investor letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The funds will move subject to due diligence as well as board management and regulatory approval, said the letter dated June 27. The funds moving include the Brook Continental European Fund, Brook European Focus Fund, Odey Pan European Fund and the Brook European Focus Absolute Return Fund, it added.

"Similar discussions are ongoing in relation to other funds investment managed by OAM LLP and we will provide further updates about all funds in due course," the letter said.

OAM declined to comment.

The British hedge fund has grappled with redemptions since the Financial Times and Tortoise Media on June 8 jointly reported allegations by 13 women that Crispin Odey had sexually assaulted or harassed them over a 25-year period. Odey has denied the allegations.

Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Edited by Dhara Ranasinghe















