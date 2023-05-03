Qatar central bank increases deposit, lending and repo rates by 25 bps - statement















CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said it increased its deposit, lending and repo rates by 25 basis points effective May 4, a statement said on Wednesday.

The bank raised the deposit rate to 5.50%, the lending rate to 6% and the repo rate to 5.75%, the statement added.

An initial statement that said the bank would leave the above rates unchanged was no longer available on the website and was replaced by a new one.

(This story has been corrected to show that Qatar central bank increased rates, not held rates steady, as the bank originally stated)

Reporting by Alaa Swilam Editing by Chris Reese











