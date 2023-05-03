Qatar central bank increases deposit, lending and repo rates by 25 bps - statement
CAIRO, May 3 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said it increased its deposit, lending and repo rates by 25 basis points effective May 4, a statement said on Wednesday.
The bank raised the deposit rate to 5.50%, the lending rate to 6% and the repo rate to 5.75%, the statement added.
An initial statement that said the bank would leave the above rates unchanged was no longer available on the website and was replaced by a new one.
(This story has been corrected to show that Qatar central bank increased rates, not held rates steady, as the bank originally stated)
