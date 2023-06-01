Old EU fiscal rules must apply until new ones agreed - German Finmin















BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - As long as there is no agreement on the reform of European Union fiscal rules, the old rules will have to be applied, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday.

"We need more realistic and more binding rules," he said at an event hosted by the German Savings Banks Association.

The European Commission's proposal for a reform of the bloc's fiscal rules does not yet satisfy German requirements and Lindner said significant adjustments were still needed.

He said that "many in Europe" say that new debt is needed for a digital and climate transformation, while he argued that public debt levels must be reduced.

"For markets debt is debt, it doesn't matter what is the reason for the new debt," he said.

Lindner said the sustainability of European finances must be guaranteed. "The state simply has to learn to work with the money that it receives from the citizens," the minister said.

