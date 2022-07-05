1 minute read
One of Poland's MPC members opposed 100 bps hike in April
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WARSAW, July 5 (Reuters) - Seven members of the Monetary Policy Council voted in favor of a rate hike of a 100 basic points, and one, Przemyslaw Litwiniuk, was against at its April meeting, voting records showed on Tuesday.
In April, the MPC raised the main interest rate to 4.50% from 3.50%.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.