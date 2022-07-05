One of Poland's MPC members opposed 100 bps hike in April

WARSAW, July 5 (Reuters) - Seven members of the Monetary Policy Council voted in favor of a rate hike of a 100 basic points, and one, Przemyslaw Litwiniuk, was against at its April meeting, voting records showed on Tuesday.

In April, the MPC raised the main interest rate to 4.50% from 3.50%.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

