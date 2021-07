Vlad Tenev, CEO and co-founder Robinhood Markets, Inc., attends his company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 29 (Reuters) - Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O), which was at the center of a retail-trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, opened at their offer price of $38 in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

